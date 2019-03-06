Home

CARDE, Fr. Peter James SM Much loved son of Margaret (nee Leach) And Ellis Carde (both deceased) of Whanganui. Loved brother of John, brother and brother-in-law of Christopher (deceased) and Louise, Josie Snook and Ivan (deceased) and loved and respected uncle to his nieces and nephews, and the extended Carde and Leach families. After working as a missionary in the Pacific, at peace now after a life spent in the service of others.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
