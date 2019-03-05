|
|
|
CARDE, Rev Fr Peter James SM. Loved priest and confrere of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Duart Rest Home and Hospital, Havelock North, on Sunday 3 March 2019, aged 82. Loved son of the late George and Margaret Carde and loved brother of Monsignor John, and Josie Snook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 7 March, 2019 at 11:00 am, thereafter interment at the Feilding Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held in the same Church at 5.00 pm on Wednesday 6 March. R.I.P. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
