ROSIER, Peter James (Putter). Peacefully surrounded by family at home in Kawerau on Friday 22nd March 2019. Loved father of Melissa and Paul, and Rachael and Paul. Loved Poppa of Samuel, Caitlin, George and Harry, and James, Xavier, Daprien and Jacob. Loved owner and companion of Susie and Honey. A service for Peter will be held on Tuesday 26th March at 11 am, in the Kawerau Life Konnect Hall, 371 River Road, Kawerau followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau. Communications please to the Rosier family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
