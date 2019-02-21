Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Peter James MOORE

Peter James MOORE Notice
MOORE, Peter James. Suddenly passed away on 19th February, 2019, after his strong fought battle with cancer, aged 74. Most dearly loved husband of Cheryl, cherished father and father-in-law of Kevan, Angela and Rob, and proud Granddad of Jamie and Bradley. We will all miss you so much. A service will be held in the Te Atatu Boating Club, Bridge Ave, Te Atatu South on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All communications to the Moore family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
