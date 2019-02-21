|
MOORE, Peter James. Suddenly passed away on 19th February, 2019, after his strong fought battle with cancer, aged 74. Most dearly loved husband of Cheryl, cherished father and father-in-law of Kevan, Angela and Rob, and proud Granddad of Jamie and Bradley. We will all miss you so much. A service will be held in the Te Atatu Boating Club, Bridge Ave, Te Atatu South on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All communications to the Moore family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
