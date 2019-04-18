Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Peter James Gordon (Pete) ORMAN

Peter James Gordon (Pete) ORMAN Notice
ORMAN, Peter James Gordon (Pete). Service No. W3126753, RAF, Sgt. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 15th April 2019 at Windsor Court, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot. Loved father and father in law of Jane and Paul O'Byrne, Dayve (Danno) and Jacqui, Nik and Diane, Deb and Malc. Dearly loved grandad of 9 and great grandad of 5. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 24th April 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Orman family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
