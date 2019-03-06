|
PARSONSON, Peter Gilroy (Pipes). Passed away peacefully on Monday 4 March 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Eva for 67 years. Loved father and father in law of Stephen and Peggy, Reese, David and Lynette. Loved granddad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 9 March at 12.30 pm. Communications for the Parsonson family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
