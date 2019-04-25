|
|
|
RATA, Peter George Louis. At home on Tuesday 23rd of April 2019. Aged 67. Loved partner of Muri. Cherised father to Materoa, Kevalena and Willie Kopa and Peter- George and Geneva. Papa of Bubba Dean, Ngamira, Tamaki, Taetia, Kaea, Brianna-Sky, League, Manawaiti, Mylah-Rose. Great Papa of Casio and Kage. Peter's service will be held at the Te Kuiti Pa on Friday 26 April 2019 at 11.00am followed by the burial. V J Williams and Sons, Te Kuiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
