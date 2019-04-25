Home

Peter George Louis RATA

RATA, Peter George Louis. At home on Tuesday 23rd of April 2019. Aged 67. Loved partner of Muri. Cherised father to Materoa, Kevalena and Willie Kopa and Peter- George and Geneva. Papa of Bubba Dean, Ngamira, Tamaki, Taetia, Kaea, Brianna-Sky, League, Manawaiti, Mylah-Rose. Great Papa of Casio and Kage. Peter's service will be held at the Te Kuiti Pa on Friday 26 April 2019 at 11.00am followed by the burial. V J Williams and Sons, Te Kuiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
