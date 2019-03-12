|
|
|
THORPY, Peter Frank (Peter). Passed away on 9th March 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of Mavis and devoted father of Danielle. Brother of Michael (New York), brother-in-law of Marie-Louise, and uncle of Jacqui and Andrew. Loved brother-in-law of David (late), Eunice, Yates, Linda, Rosie, Foon (late), Tommy, Iris, Judy, Peter, Raymond, Jan, Doreen and Norman. Cousin of Cilva, Jack and Barry. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at St Ignatius Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers on Thursday 14th March at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Grateful thanks to Mercy Hospice for their exceptional care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More