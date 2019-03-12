Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter THORPY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Frank THORPY

Notice Condolences

Peter Frank THORPY Notice
THORPY, Peter Frank (Peter). Passed away on 9th March 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of Mavis and devoted father of Danielle. Brother of Michael (New York), brother-in-law of Marie-Louise, and uncle of Jacqui and Andrew. Loved brother-in-law of David (late), Eunice, Yates, Linda, Rosie, Foon (late), Tommy, Iris, Judy, Peter, Raymond, Jan, Doreen and Norman. Cousin of Cilva, Jack and Barry. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at St Ignatius Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers on Thursday 14th March at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Grateful thanks to Mercy Hospice for their exceptional care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.