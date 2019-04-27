|
GREENAWAY, Peter Elliott (Peter Greenaway). Born April 22, 1940. Passed away on April 22, 2019. Peter left this beautiful world on his 79th birthday. He decided to hold on until his birthday as the temptation to hear us singing 'Happy Birthday' and the smell of one more Rose was just too great. He leaves behind his two sons (Don and Scott), six beautiful grandchildren, a sister, and many wonderful friends. Peter can now be found sailing and diving the oceans he loved so much. A celebration of his incredible life will be held in Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastguard Northland Air Patrol or The Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
