HANHAM, Peter David. On April 23, 2019 peacefully at Maxwell Care Rest Home, Blenheim. Aged 76 years. Loved husband of Norma. Loved father and father-in- law of Grant and Claire; Wendy and Jon; and Steph and Lawrence. Loved Grandad of Amy and Oliver; Ethan and Jamin. Messages to 14 Mara Place Waikawa Picton 7220. A Funeral Service for Peter will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street Blenheim on Friday 26 April at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
