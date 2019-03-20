Home

FABRICIUS, Peter Clausen. 26 October 1937 - 18 March 2019. Passed away peacefully aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Imelda, son of the late Peter and Daisy, much loved father of Peter, Pele, Ian, Christian and adored by his 15 grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to the management and staff at Kumeu Village Retirement Home for the love and care of Peter over the past year. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Saturday 23 March 2019 at 12:30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
