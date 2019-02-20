Home

Peter Charles CULL

Peter Charles CULL Notice
CULL, Peter Charles. Ex Chief Electrician RNZN Service Number T21614. Born 3 July 1958. Unexpectedly taken from us on Friday, 15 February 2019. Cherished husband of Leslee, proud and loving father of Michael and Steph and father in law of Ale and Mark. Beloved Poppa Pete of Skye and Isla. Special mate of James, Stuart and Clare, Marc and Laura. Much loved by shipmates, friends and family. He was my North, my South, my East and West, blessed to have shared these last years with him. A service to honour Peter's life will be held in the Naval Memorial Chapel of St Christopher HMNZS Philomel (Naval Base) Devonport at 11:00 am on Friday, 22 February. (Photo ID is required for access to the Naval Base).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
