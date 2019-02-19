|
|
|
BRIDGEMAN, Peter Charles (Charlie). Passed away at HB Regional Hospital, Hastings on February 18 2019. Father of Elizabeth, Diane and Andrew. Grandfather of Scott, Anna, Hana and Zac. Great- grandfather of Riley, Ari and Ruby. Long-term friend of Margaret. Brother of Eleanor, and the late John. No flowers please, by request. A service for Charlie will be held at Ormlie Lodge, 17 Omarunui Road, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, February 21 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2311, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
