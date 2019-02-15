|
|
|
DAWSON, Peter Bryce. (Formerly Air New Zealand Captain). On February 14, 2019 at North Shore Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Lindsey. Loved father and father-in-law of Dee and Campbell, Joey and Bevan. Treasured Pappy of Grace, Finn, Harry and Louis. A gathering to celebrate Peter's life will be held at The Brigham, 164 Brigham Creek Road, Whenuapai on Tuesday 19 February 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Barnardos: barnardos.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to the Dawson Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More