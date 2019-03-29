|
|
|
BROWN, Peter Barker. 13 January 1945 - 26 March 2019 Passed away 26 March, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Loving husband to Lyn, father to Tony and Matthew, Grandpa to Jordyn, Lara, Christopher and Saxon and brother to David. Peter will be sadly missed by all. A service will be at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday 2 April at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More