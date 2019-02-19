Home

Pelagie (Mary) CORERA

Pelagie (Mary) CORERA Notice
CORERA, Pelagie (Mary). Called to rest on 18th February 2018. Dearly beloved wife of Douglas. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tilla and Eugene Miranda and Eileen and Marion Anandappa. Cherished grandmother of Anita and Lara, Megan and Jason. A Requiem Mass in celebration of her life will be held at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ellerslie on Friday 22nd February at 12 noon. Donations to the Lung Foundation New Zealand - lungfoundation.org.nz. All enquires to Davis Funerals Mt Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
