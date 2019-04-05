|
REYNOLDS, Pauline. Passed really peacefully at 17.45pm, on 3rd April 2019, at Auckland City Hospital. It was a beautiful calm moment that we all were honoured to share with her and we know it was Mum's choice. Her bright cheerful soul is now on its next adventure. God Bless xx. Beloved Wife of the late Maurice. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Kevin, and Topsy, Elaine, Alan and Shirl. Grandmother to her five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Tuesday 9th April at 12pm. All communication C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
