Pauline Margaret CBE DCNZM (Sister) O'REGAN RSM

Pauline Margaret CBE DCNZM (Sister) O'REGAN RSM Notice
O'REGAN, Pauline Margaret (Sister). RSM, CBE, DCNZM. On Thursday 2 May 2019 at Christchurch surrounded by her loving Mercy Community and family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 75th year of her Religious Profession. Special thanks to her community members, Sisters Helen Goggin and Marie McCrea. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary O'Regan and loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Cassie, Pat and Rita, and Mary and Len Harvey (all deceased). Dearly loved Aunty of John and Margaret O'Regan, Mary O'Regan and Alistair Barnett, Paul O'Regan and Mary Varnham, Mark O'Regan and Nicky Saker (all of Wellington); Peter O'Regan and Mary Jane Vaughan (London); Terry O'Regan, Josie and the late Gary Fagan, Trish O'Regan and Peter Teen, Carmel and the late Norman Kelly, Mary Fittock and Keith Bill, Vince and JoAnne O'Regan (all of the West Coast); and all her great- nieces and nephews and her little great-greats. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro- Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch on Tuesday 7 May at 11am, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Vigil will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 118 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton on Monday 6 May at 7pm. Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimare. May Sr Pauline rest in peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
