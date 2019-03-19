|
TAYLOR, Paulina. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on 17 March 2019. Loved wife of Peter and brilliant mother of Adam, Andrew, Corey and Sally. Cherished Grandma of Jesse and Edna. A service for Paulina will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday March 21 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Arohanui Messages to:- Taylor Family c/o PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
