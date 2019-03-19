Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulina TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulina TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Paulina TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Paulina. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on 17 March 2019. Loved wife of Peter and brilliant mother of Adam, Andrew, Corey and Sally. Cherished Grandma of Jesse and Edna. A service for Paulina will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday March 21 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Arohanui Messages to:- Taylor Family c/o PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.