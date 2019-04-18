Home

Paula Anne MIDDLETON

Paula Anne MIDDLETON Notice
MIDDLETON, Paula Anne. Paula has tragically died unexpectedly on Friday 12 April 2019, at 67 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Tony, Nicola and Darren, and Sarah; cherished Meema of Sonya and Hector, and beloved Grammie to Talia, Chloe and Alena. Her sudden loss has been a devastating blow to all of us. She was full of life and vitality, with exciting future plans. She was a strong, passionate member of her church, school community, and choir. Paula was predeceased by her husband of almost 43 years, Ewen Leslie Middleton. They are both terribly missed. A service to remember Paula's life will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Saturday 27th of April 2019 at 10am, followed by a private burial. All communications to the Middleton Family c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446, or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
