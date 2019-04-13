|
|
|
PAPA, Paul Victor. With heavy hearts we are sad to announce Paul's sudden passing on Wednesday 10th April 2019. Cherished husband of the Late Moana Papa, Loved Father of Devlyn and Rionne. He was a favourite Uncle, a Best friend, a Hero and Rock to many. Whanau and friends are invited to join us to farewell this amazing human being at The Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel on Monday, 15th April at 11.00am, as we join together in remembering this caring, intelligent, inspirational, talented, amazing, husband, father and best friend. Paul will lay at his family home, 7 Lappington Rd, Otara. "A True Otarian, born and bred"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More