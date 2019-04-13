Resources More Obituaries for Paul CUNNINGHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Thomas CUNNINGHAM

Notice CUNNINGHAM, Paul Thomas. EX RNZN 17050. Toni and families wish to sincerely thank First Response and Emergency Services of Whakatane and Tauranga DHB's and all those who supported us by sending flowers, cards and baking during the loss of our very special person Paul. A very special thanks to my rocks Ian, Barbara and Neil, Taff and Colleen; Annette and Joanne for the flower arrangements. To Raneira Bassett (padre), Navy whanau, Whakatane RSA and Willetts Funeral Services. Thank you to all who attended Paul's service and helped us celebrate his life. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019