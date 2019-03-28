CUNNINGHAM, Paul Thomas. Born December 26, 1944. Passed away suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on March 25, 2019; aged 74. (Able Seaman Ex RNZN NZ17050). Dearly loved husband of Janice (deceased) and partner of Toni, father of Steven and Vicki, stepdad of Dave, Aaron, Dean and Todd and doting Poppa of Tayla, Jack, Rory, Emily, Jeremy, Calvin, Nico, Kato, and Lila. Survived by his sisters Elizabeth and Irene, brother Michael and his extended whanau. Paul was the most loving, sensitive and generous companion, brother, father, Poppa and friend. He was always a volunteer for the betterment of so many. His sudden passing has come as a shock to everyone that knew him. He will leave a gaping hole in the lives of all those who had the privilege to know this awesome, genuine Kiwi bloke. We welcome all those who knew him, who wish to pay their respects at his home prior to His funeral in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King St, Whakatane at 14.00hrs (2pm), Saturday 30th March, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RSA, PO Box 257, Whakatane 3120 or left at the service. Communications to the Cunningham Family, please to C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019