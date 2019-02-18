O'NEILL, Paul James. Took his last breath in the loving arms of his wife and soulmate at Taranaki Hospice on the 15th February, 2019. Dearly loved son of Frank (deceased), Ruth and Allan, much loved brother and friend of Gary, Pam, Terry (deceased), Danny (deceased), and Judy, Gavin and Michelle, Kathy and Ray. Loved and respected uncle of his many nephews, nieces and extended whanau. Paul will also be deeply missed by his boys Dustin and Jared and Jacoba's children Jason, Katrina, Sarah and his cherished grandchildren Freya, Mya and Orrin. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth at Wednesday 20 February at 10.30am. This will be followed by a private cremation. "Blood may be thicker than water but love is thicker than anything".







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019