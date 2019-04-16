Home

HERBERT, Paul. Paul died peacefully on the 14th April, at home, surrounded by Whanau. Dearly loved and cherished by Annette, Alison, Claire, Simon, Charlie, Clem, Lachlan, Elizabeth, Sonia, Shelby, Ayla and Yana. Have fun on your next adventure dearest - may the road rise up to meet you and may the wind be always at your back. A farewell service will be held at Whenuapai Villiage Hall, 41 Waimarie Rd, Auckland on Thursday 18th April at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
