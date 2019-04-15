|
CLAPHAM, Paul Dryden. On the 13th April 2019 the world lost a wonderful, generous, kind, and funny man who will be missed so much by his wife Margaret, his two daughters Morgan and Danielle who he adored, and sons-in-law Kevin and Tim. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday the 18th April at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 10:30am. This is a celebration as Paulie would have wanted, so please wear colourful clothing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hospice: https://mercyhospice.org.nz/product/donation/.
