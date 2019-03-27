|
|
|
PARDO, Patrick Marbella (Pat). Passed away on Sunday, 24th March 2019, aged 58 years. Loved son of Delia and the late Moises. Beloved partner of Melinda. Much loved father of Augusto, Patricia, Bianca, Priscilla, Paul and the late Pamela. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Sunday 31st March at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
