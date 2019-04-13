Home

Patrick Allan JP (Pat) SAMSON

Patrick Allan JP (Pat) SAMSON Notice
SAMSON, Patrick Allan (Pat) JP. On 11 April 2019 at Hospice North Shore surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia for 57 years. Much loved dad and father in law of Stephen and Deborah, Jennifer and Keenan. Treasured Grandad of Christopher, Nicola, Tomas and Adam. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fenwick Avenue, Milford on Wednesday 17 April at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice North Shore PO Box 33-1129, Auckland would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
