CRABBE, Patricia Willa (Pat). Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 25th April 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Adored mother of Phillip, Jeff and Joe, much loved sister of Roy, and beloved aunt of Jean and Ken, Jim and Kath, and many others. A service for Pat will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Wednesday 1st May at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Crabbe family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
