|
|
|
WALKER, Patricia (Rusty). Peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on Friday the 1st of March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg. Much loved mother of Linda, Carol, Suzie and the late Christine. Cherished mother-in-law, grandmother of 14 including the late Rachel, and great-grandmother of 16. A celebration of Rusty's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 6th of March at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More