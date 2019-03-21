WILSON, Patricia (Trish) (nee Mannion). Born March 15, 1931. Passed away on March 20, 2019. Cherished wife of the late George Wilson. Much loved mother of Andrew, Oriole and Craig. Grandmother of Lauren, Angus, Louisa, Greer and Esbern. Trish was dearly loved by her in-laws, Tanya, Rick and Erling. Trish died at home surrounded by her family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the caregivers and other support staff that have carefully cared for Trish- special mention to Donna, Ngaire and Judy. Their care enabled her to fulfill her wish to remain in her own home until the end of her life (with the support of Hospice). Trish had huge courage and maintained her sense of humour until the end. Trish's funeral will be held at Morris and Morris Entrance 17, Western Hills Drive, Whangarei on Saturday at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Society are appreciated. Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019