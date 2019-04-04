|
|
|
DYAS, Patricia (Pat) (nee Casey). Passed away 2 April 2019 surrounded by family, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allen. Loved mother of Susan, Owen and Annie, Paul and Hitomi. Cherished grandma of Miki, Nana Pat to Emma, Cameron, Marie, Don, Ashleigh and Stephen. Great Nana to Waimarie, Kip, Samuel, Lily, Amelia and Leroy. A service for Patricia will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 5 April at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More