MORDAUNT, Patricia. We are going to miss you so much. A true and loyal friend for over 40 years. Your family became our family, your boys, our boys. Love and support to Ollie, David, Tony and Stevie. To Lorna and the mokos, Jess and Josh. To Stephanie and the Irish whanau arohanui. The good times that started in our badminton days. We have shared the highs and lows over the years and have been privileged and blessed to do so. Moe mai ra e te hoa. After a battle well fought, rest in peace. Forever in our hearts. John, Jeanette (Heni), Jason, Renei and Maiarangi Hyland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
