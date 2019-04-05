|
MCQUILLAN, Patricia Mary, MBE (nee Kendall). Died on 4 April 2019 at Auckland Hospital after a short illness, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Peter, mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Mike Sampson, Justine, Claire and John Chapman, and Terence; and grandmother of Edward. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be posted to PO Box 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 A Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at St Dominic's Catholic Church, 34 Bolton St, Blockhouse Bay on Monday 8 April at 11.00 am followed by refreshments in the parish meeting room, and then burial at Waikumete Cemetery. Messages to the McQuillan family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1448
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
