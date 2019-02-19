|
KIRWAN, Patricia Madeline (Pat). On February 17, 2019 peacefully at Mercy Parklands, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Ray, Annette and Barry, Sue and John, John and Fiorella. Treasured Nana of Kate, Ana and Daniel, Sarah, Jessica and Nick, Tess, Francesca, Niko, and Luca. Great nana to Leonardo. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, 97 Galway St, Onehunga on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 11 am. Special thanks to all the staff at Mercy Parklands for their loving care and kindness. All communications to the Kirwan family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
