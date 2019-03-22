|
|
|
KOSTANICH, Patricia Judith (Pat) (nee Greenaway). Born August 05, 1931, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Much loved wife of Tony Kostanich, loved sister in law of Milan and Shirley Kostanich. Loved mum and mother in law of Suzan, Matthew and Karina , Jane and John, and Allan. Loved Granny of Alex, Laura, Josh, Maria, Louis, Milan, Holly, Matty and Stephanie. Loved great granny of Edie, Nahvaea and Carter. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Eden Village for their care and kindness. Pat will be farewelled with family at a private ceremony.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
