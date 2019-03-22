Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia KOSTANICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Judith (nee Greenaway) (Pat) KOSTANICH

Notice Condolences

Patricia Judith (nee Greenaway) (Pat) KOSTANICH Notice
KOSTANICH, Patricia Judith (Pat) (nee Greenaway). Born August 05, 1931, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Much loved wife of Tony Kostanich, loved sister in law of Milan and Shirley Kostanich. Loved mum and mother in law of Suzan, Matthew and Karina , Jane and John, and Allan. Loved Granny of Alex, Laura, Josh, Maria, Louis, Milan, Holly, Matty and Stephanie. Loved great granny of Edie, Nahvaea and Carter. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Eden Village for their care and kindness. Pat will be farewelled with family at a private ceremony.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.