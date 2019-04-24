|
|
|
FLETT, Patricia Joan (nee Jenkins). peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21st April 2019 with her loving children at her side. Loved wife of the late Peter Charles. Dearly loved Mum of Deb and Jim, Greg and Tracey, and Sharelle. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Pat will be held at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Saturday, 27th April 2019 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Flett Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
