Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia RAUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth (nee Costello) (Pat) RAUE

Notice Condolences

Patricia Elizabeth (nee Costello) (Pat) RAUE Notice
RAUE, Patricia Elizabeth (Pat) (nee Costello). Passed away peacefully (after a short illness) on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at Thames Hospital, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Simon, Gerard, Maria (deceased) and Jim, Rachel and Warren, Peter (deceased). Adored nana of Tessa, Jacob, Simon, Jessica, Ethan, Jade, Ella and Poppy. Great nana to Evelynn, Colton and Lily. Cherished sister of Margaret, beloved Aunt. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Tararu Rest Home and Thames Hospital for their loving care of Pat over the past few years. Forever in our hearts. May she rest in peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 15th April at 11.00am at Holy Cross Parish Hall, Lavelle Road, Henderson then leaving for Waikumete Cemetery. All communications on behalf of the Raue family c/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.