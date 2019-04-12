|
RAUE, Patricia Elizabeth (Pat) (nee Costello). Passed away peacefully (after a short illness) on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at Thames Hospital, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Simon, Gerard, Maria (deceased) and Jim, Rachel and Warren, Peter (deceased). Adored nana of Tessa, Jacob, Simon, Jessica, Ethan, Jade, Ella and Poppy. Great nana to Evelynn, Colton and Lily. Cherished sister of Margaret, beloved Aunt. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Tararu Rest Home and Thames Hospital for their loving care of Pat over the past few years. Forever in our hearts. May she rest in peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 15th April at 11.00am at Holy Cross Parish Hall, Lavelle Road, Henderson then leaving for Waikumete Cemetery. All communications on behalf of the Raue family c/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
