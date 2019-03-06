|
|
|
ASTLEY, Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland on 4th March 2019. Dearly loved partner of Tina Chivers and her U.K. nieces Lesley, Toni and Clare. Loving friend to all her Seadrome family. Kia Tau Te Rangimarie (May Peace go with you) The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 8th March 2019 at 12.30 pm. Sincere thanks to all the team at Mercy Hospice for your outstanding love and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More