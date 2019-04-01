Home

Patricia Anne HUTTON

Patricia Anne HUTTON Notice
HUTTON, Patricia Anne. Passed away on 28 March 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother of Paul, Jo and Martin. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Johnny, Charlotte and Sophie. Many thanks to Waipuna Hospice for their unwavering support. Pat's funeral service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Wednesday 3 April at 1:30pm. Pat requested bright and colourful attire, to help celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the Hutton Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
