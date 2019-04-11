|
|
|
MORDAUNT, Patricia Ann (Pat). Passed away on Wednesday 10 April 2019. Beloved wife of Ollie. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Tony and Lorna, Stephen. Treasured Granny of Jessica, Joshua. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Auckland DHB and also West Auckland Hospice for their kindness and support. The funeral service will be held in the No. 2 Chapel of the Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 1.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More