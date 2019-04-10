|
GRINDLEY, Patricia Ann (nee Craddock). Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family 8 April 2019, aged 78. Cherished wife of the late Gavin. Loved mother and mother in law to Steve and Kelly, David and Julie, Murray and Vanessa. Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma to Hayley, Brooke, Michelle, Aaron, Nathan, Maddox. Thank you to the nursing staff at Somervale Resthome. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Friday, April 12. Messages to the Grindley family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
