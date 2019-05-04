|
DOMINIKOVICH, Patricia Alma (ne? Neal). Passed peacefully with close family by her side at Whitianga, on 2 May 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan; much adored mother and best friend of Gayle, Carol, Susan and Mark; treasured Nana Pat to Ricky, Phil, Leigh, Mathew, Alice, and Sinclair; precious Great Nana to Paige, Jordan, Ella, Ryan, Ashton, Ethan, Logan and the late Carly. In lieu of flowers, you may like to make a donation to Alzheimers NZ using: bit.ly/padominovich0205 A Memorial service for Pat will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, Northcote, Saturday 11 May 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
