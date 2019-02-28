|
JAMES, Patricia Alice. Passed away peacefully on February 26th surrounded by her family, in her 96th year. Wife and sweetheart of the late Donald. Treasured Mum of Bryan and Angela, Annette and the late Dick, Murray and Maree, Denise and Russell, Marilyn and Jim. Adored Grandma to Byard, Matyas, Juanita, Dayyan, Badi, Lara, Simaika, Nicola, Louisa, Hamish, Hannah, Erin, James and Thomas. Beloved Great Grandma to her 13 great grandchildren. A huge thank you to the special people who cared for Mum at Bayview (Melrose). A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, Saturday March 2nd at 11am. Messages may be sent to the James family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
