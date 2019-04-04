|
NICHOLASS, Pat. On 3 April 2019. Peacefully at home. In her 70th year. Dearly beloved wife of Peter for 50 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Mike, Justin and Cindy. Loved and proud Nanna of Rachel, Daniel and Sarah; Casey, Emma and Reece. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144A Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2.00pm on Wednesday 10 April 2019 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Pat to Hospice Mid-Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri 0145 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
