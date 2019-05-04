MAKAN, Parvati Naran. On 2 May 2019 peacefully passed away at Te Hopia Home (Wellington), aged 89.Beloved wife of Naranbhai. Loved Mother and Mother in Law of Parbhu, Dahya and Aruna, Kantu and Pranita, Sanku and Sunil. A much loved Grandmother to Asha, Jayesh, Jasmeen, Kiran, Rasik, Sachin, Ileshaa, Tanesha and Vinay. You will always be in our hearts and we will carry treasured memories of our times with you. Our sincere thanks to the devoted carers at Te Hopai. In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to Te Hopia Trust or Wellington Free Ambulance. Respects can be paid before Parvati's service at 10:30am. Parvati's service will be held at the Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie (Indian Cultural Centre) on Sunday 5 May at 11:00am, thereafter private cremation. Respects can also be paid on Saturday 11 May 2pm-7pm and also Sunday 12 May 2pm- 7pm at 14 Pinnacle St, Seatoun.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019