Pamela Margaret (Pam) FARMER

Pamela Margaret (Pam) FARMER Notice
FARMER, Pamela Margaret (Pam). Of Paraparaumu. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Pam. A merciful release, after a long one-sided battle. Beloved wife of Alan. Loved mum of Nick and Carla, and Adam and Meisha. Loved 'Nana Pam' of Natasja, Samuel, Emma, Rebekah, Jack, George, and Harrison. 'Mum' to countless four-legged family members. You will always be in our hearts and sorely missed. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Pam will be advised at a later date. "If there is a dog show in Heaven... then heaven help the Judges!" Messages to "The Farmer Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
