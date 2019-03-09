Home

Pamela (Gayle) BRIGHT

Pamela (Gayle) BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT, Pamela (Gayle). 5 January 1943 - 7 March 2019. Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Rick and sister to Faye Allwood. She will be remembered lovingly by her children and their partners; Mitchell, Tania, Nicole (Howard family), Taryn and Glen Murray, and grandchildren; Jasper, Madeleine, Freddie and Hugo. The family send their thanks to the Martinborough and wider Wairarapa community for their support and the wonderful staff of Roseneath Lifecare, Carterton. A service will be held at the Martinborough Golf Club, Todd's Road, Martinborough, on Monday 11 March 2019 at 1pm. Please feel free to wear colourful attire in celebration of Gayle's life. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to cancer support group; Sweet Louise at www.sweetlouise.co.nz Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
