Notice EDGERTON, Owen Lawrence. 6 April 1950 - 23 October 2018. The Edgerton Whanau would like to express their sincere thanks to every person we met on Owen's journey. Southland Hospital staff, Ambulance personnel, our Hospice family and Vickery Court. We were treated with such loving care by the Winton Medical Centre, Winton Pharmacy, District Nurses, Cancer Society and Winton and Districts Funeral Services through a truly devastating time for us all. Owen handled it with incredible strength, a sense of humour and grateful thanks for the help he was given. All our wonderful "cobber's", friends and family gave us love and strength and continue to do so. His work colleagues, correspondence, visits and gifts throughout those ten months were gold to him. "I could have missed the pain, but I would have had to miss the dance." - Tony Arata. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices