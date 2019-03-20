Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Owen ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen (Gordon, Owen) ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Owen (Gordon, Owen) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Owen (Gordon, Owen). Passed away unexpectedly at home on the farm, on 17th March, 2019. Loved husband and best mate of Mary (nee Foote). Much loved Dad of Brendon and Nikki, father-in- law of Jenny, and 'Poppy' of Olivia and Rebecca. Son of the late Gordon and Leila Adams, brother of John (deceased) and Shirley, Kay and Mervyn Williams. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 23rd March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.