ADAMS, Owen (Gordon, Owen). Passed away unexpectedly at home on the farm, on 17th March, 2019. Loved husband and best mate of Mary (nee Foote). Much loved Dad of Brendon and Nikki, father-in- law of Jenny, and 'Poppy' of Olivia and Rebecca. Son of the late Gordon and Leila Adams, brother of John (deceased) and Shirley, Kay and Mervyn Williams. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 23rd March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
